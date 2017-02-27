EPL: Ndidi shines as Leicester City beat Liverpool

Related News

Leicester City finally showed the traits of a defending champion that they actually are on Monday night as they recorded their first win in the Premier League in 2017, beating Liverpool 3-1 at the King Power Stadium.

Nigerian international, Wilfred Ndidi, was one of the top performers for the born again Leicester team who were simply a shadow of their usual self under the sacked coach, Claudio Ranieri.

Leicester started Monday’s game with a spark that had been missing throughout the season, and there was more energy and more intent in their play, as they were firing on all cylinders from the blast of the whistle.

Although the Reds were better in possession, but only slightly, as Ndidi was closing the spaces in midfield thus not allowing the Liverpool players especially Phillipe Coutinho little space for him to maneuver.

All that hard work by the Foxes paid off in the 28th minute when Marc Albrighton found Vardy in between the Liverpool defence, and the striker’s pace was too much for the Liverpool defenders, and he slotted past Mignolet to give Leicester the lead.

And just about 10 minutes later, they increased their lead with Drinkwater unleashing a half volley just outside the 18-yard box in what will be a contender for goal of the season.

Coming in for the second half, the Foxes did not take their foot off the pedal as they added a third goal on the hour-mark.

Although Coutinho pulled one back for the Reds, it was inconsequential as Leicester City held on to win and secure vital three points that has taken them off the relegation waters to the 15 spot on the EPL standings.

While Ndidi is getting accolades for his contribution in this game, his compatriot Ahmed Musa did not even make the bench.