Nigerian League: El-Kanemi Warriors, others secure home wins

All the home teams except Shooting Stars recorded wins in the Match Day 10 games of the Nigeria Professional Football League played across the country this weekend.

Leading the long list of home wins is El-Kanemi Warriors who on Sunday recorded their 18th straight win at home; beating Nasarawa United 2-0.

In Kano, Pillars emerged 1-0 winners in their derby clash against Katsina United with the solitary goal coming from former Enyimba captain, Chinedu Udoji, who scored off an assist from Rabiu Alli.

Sunday’s goal was the first for Udoji who joined Pillars just before the beginning of the 2016/17 season.

Pillars now have 13 points from 8 games and they will hope they can add to their total haul as they travel to Sagamu to face Remo Stars in the next round of fixtures in the NPFL.

Also, FC IfeanyiUbah secured their third win of the season in the Nigeria Professional Football League on Sunday and it was against table toppers, Plateau United.

The Anambra Warriors recorded a lone goal win over the Tin City boys to increase their points tally to 10 from eight games.

The only goal for FC IfeanyiUbah was scored by Prince Aggreh who converted the penalty kick awarded to the team in the first half.

Elsewhere, a 15th minute strike from Mohammed Mohammed saw Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) FC of Ilorin beat Wikki Tourists of Bauchi 1-0 at the Ilorin Township Stadium

Match Day 10 results

MFM FC 2-1 Rangers Int’l.

Shooting Stars 1-1 Remo Stars.

Akwa United 3-1 Abia Warriors.

ABS FC 1-0 Wikki Tourists.

Kano Pillars 1-0 Kastina Utd.

Lobi Stars 2-1 Enyimba Int’l.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah 1-0 Plateau Utd.

Niger Tornadoes 1-0 Gombe Utd.

El-Kanemi Warriors 2-0 Nasarawa Utd.

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Rivers Utd.