Ibrahimovic wins first trophy for Mourinho at Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic got two goals and Jesse Lingard got one as Manchester United battled to a 3-2 victory over Southampton to win the EFL Cup on Sunday inside the Wembley Stadium.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Jesse Lingard gave the Red Devils a 2-0 lead but Manolo Gabbiadini’s brace levelled scores for Southampton. United had the last laugh as Ibrahimovic headed in the winner with just three minutes left on the clock.

Sunday’s feat gives Mourinho his first piece of silverware with the Red Devils and he will be hoping for more as the season progresses.

United are outsiders for the Premier League title but they are still in contention in both the Europa League where they are in the Round of 16 as well as in the FA Cup where they are already in the quarter finals.

