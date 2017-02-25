Nigerian League: Remo Stars secure first away point

Related News

Newly promoted Remo Stars finally got their first away point in the Nigeria Professional Football League as they forced Shooting Stars to a 1-1 draw in the South West Derby played at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.

Sunday Faleye gave Shooting Stars a first half lead but Remo Stars captain, Victor Mbaoma, who has been leading by example since the start of the season, scored the equaliser for the visiting team in the 53rd minute.

The goal by Mbaoma is his 5th of the season-just one goal behind the top scorer in the League, Stephen Odey who has six goals to his name.

With the point secured in Ibadan, Remo Stars have momentarily leave bottom spot as the are now 19th on the log with eight points from 9 games.

On their part, Shooting Stars are 17th on the log with nine points from as many games.

The Match between Akwa United and Abia Warriors

In the other NPFL game played on Saturday, Akwa United continued their resurgence as they beat Abia Warriors 3-1 in Uyo. The win saw the Akwa Ibom team take a massive leap on the table as they jumped to sixth spot from the previously occupied 15th position.