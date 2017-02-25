EPL: Victor Moses cruises to victory with Chelsea

Related News

Nigerian international, Victor Moses, had his 50th start for Chelsea on Saturday and it was a memorable one for him as his team cruised to a 3-1 win over Swansea City.

Though Moses was culpable in the solitary goal scored by Swansea City, it did not take too much away from his overall performance as the goals scored by Cesc Fabregas, Diego Costa and Pedro were enough to give the Blues their 12th straight home win in all competitions.

Fernando Llorente cancelled out a Cesc Fabregas opener to leave the two teams level at the interval, but Pedro and Diego Costa struck in the second period to ensure that Chelsea returned to winning ways in the league.

Saturday’s feat is a record equaling feat as Chelsea now have an amazing 11-point gap at the top with 12 games to go.

Next up for Chelsea is a trip to West Ham United in the league on March 6, while Swansea will attempt to return to winning ways when they host Burnley on March 4.

In some of the other EPL games already decided, Everton condemned Victor Anichebe and his Sunderland teammates to the base of the log as they handed them a 2-0 defeat.

West Brom also recorded a home win over Bournemouth while the Hull City and Burnley game ended in a stalemate.

Results

Chelsea 3 – 1 Swansea City

Crystal Palace 1 – 0 Middlesbrough

Everton 2 – 0 Sunderland

Hull City 1 – 1 Burnley

West Bromwich Albion 2 – 1 AFC Bournemouth