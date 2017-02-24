Nigerian League: MFM defeat defending champions, Rangers

Related News

MFM FC on Friday night at the Agege Stadium in Lagos recorded their fourth straight home win in the Nigeria Professional Football League as they were able to defeat the defending champions, Enugu Rangers, 2-1.

A goal from Sikiru Olatunbosun on the half-hour mark and another from Stephen Odey in the second half had given MFM a 2-0 lead before Bobby Clement pulled one back for the visitors.

MFM however held on to their slim advantage which has now seen them jump back to second spot on the log with 16 points from 9 games.