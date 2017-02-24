Europa League: Nigeria duo progress despite Wembley stalemate

Related News

The Super Eagles duo of Moses Simon and Anderson Esiti have qualified for the Round of 16 Europa League with their Belgian club, KAA Gent.

Gent edged out Tottenham Hotspur as they forced the English club to a 2-2 draw which made them crash out having lost the first leg by a lone goal

Both Moses and Esiti were handed starting roles during the Wembley game. While Esiti lasted the entire duration, Moses was subbed off midway into the second half.

Christian Eriksen scored for the home side ten minutes into the tie but an own goal from topscorer Harry Kane ensured the first period ended 1-1.

The home side were given a massive boost when Kenyan international Victor Wanyama scored from the edge of the box to make it 2-1 but substitute Jeremy Perbet equalized to dash the hopes of progression for Mauricio Pochettino’s men who had Dele Alli red carded.

Elsewhere, Nigerian forward, Anthony Nwakaeme, scored a goal for Hapoel Be’er Sheva as they lost 2-1 to Besiktas in the second leg, round of 32 of the Europa League clash on Thursday night.

The result secured on Thursday could not save Hapoel Be’er Shev who have now crashed out 5-2 on aggregate.