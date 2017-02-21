Champions League: Aguero strikes in comeback win for City

Related News

Sergio Aguero scored twice as Manchester City secured a dramatic 5-3 win over French side, Monaco, on Tuesday in the first leg Round of 16 UEFA Champions League clash between the two teams.

Though it was City that scored first through Raheem Sterling, it was Monaco that was in front at the end of the first half following goals from Radmel Falcao and Kylian Mbappe Lottin.

Aguero restored parity for City just before the hour-mark but Falcao shot Monaco back in front as the scores became 3-2.

Things were looking bad for City at the Etihad before goals from Agurero and John Stones ensured that Pep Guardiola’s team take the advantage going into the second leg.

Nigerian youngster, Kelechi Iheanacho, was an unused substitute in the game.

Meanwhile, Fernando Torres got the last goal of the night as Atletico Madrid beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 in their first leg Round of 16 UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday night.

Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann had given the visitors a 2-0 half time lead but the hosts attempted a comeback in the second half; getting two goals in the back of net. The hosts then conceded two goals again in the second half to be at a huge disadvantage going into the second leg in a fortnight.