Nigerian League Review: El-Kanemi win battle of warriors

El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri are now second on the Nigeria Professional Football League table after they emerged victorious in ‘battle of warriors’ on Sunday in Umuahia.

El-Kanemi beat Abia Warriors by a lone goal away from home to increase their points tally to 15 from nine games.

The away win by El-Kanemi was the only one recorded in the Match Day 9 games this weekend.

In other games, Plateau United on Sunday extended their lead at the top of the table to five points after they beat Niger Tornadoes 2-0 at the Rwam Pam Stadium..

A goal in each half from Kabiru Umar and Philip Azango saw Coach Kenedy Boboye-tutored side return to winning ways after the setback against Akwa United in Uyo.

The remaining four matches played on Sunday ended in a stalemate.

Newly appointed Remo Stars coach, Fatai Osho, started his reign with a draw against Lobi Stars in Sagamu.

Victor Mbaoma gave Remo Stars the lead in the 14th minute while Tony Okpotu equalised for the visitors early in the second half of the game that ended 1-1.

Elsewhere, Akwa United played out a goalless draw against Gombe United while in Katsina, Shooting Stars secured a valuable away point when they forced home team, Katsina United, to a 1-1 draw.

There was another stalemate in Lafia, between Nasarawa United and Sunshine Stars as the game ended 1-1.