CAF Confederation Cup: FC Ifeanyi Ubah crash out in Egypt

FC Ifeanyi Ubah Photo credit: Goal.com
FC Ifeanyi Ubah
Photo credit: Goal.com

No Nigerian team is left in the CAF Confederation Cup as the country’s other flag bearer in the competition, FC Ifeanyi Ubah, have been dumped out.

The Anambra Warriors lost 0-3 on penalties after they were tied 1-1 on aggregate against their Egyptian opponent, El-Masry.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah had recorded a narrow 1-0 win in the reverse fixture in Nnewi last weekend and all they needed was to force a draw in Egypt.

The Billionaire club could not achieve that and they have now joined Wikki Tourist who had crashed out earlier in the day after failing to get the needed result against the club from Sierra Leone, RSLAF FC.

No Nigerian team has been able to win the CAF Confederations Cup in its present format.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.