CAF Confederation Cup: FC Ifeanyi Ubah crash out in Egypt

Related News

No Nigerian team is left in the CAF Confederation Cup as the country’s other flag bearer in the competition, FC Ifeanyi Ubah, have been dumped out.

The Anambra Warriors lost 0-3 on penalties after they were tied 1-1 on aggregate against their Egyptian opponent, El-Masry.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah had recorded a narrow 1-0 win in the reverse fixture in Nnewi last weekend and all they needed was to force a draw in Egypt.

The Billionaire club could not achieve that and they have now joined Wikki Tourist who had crashed out earlier in the day after failing to get the needed result against the club from Sierra Leone, RSLAF FC.

No Nigerian team has been able to win the CAF Confederations Cup in its present format.