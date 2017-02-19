CAF Confederation Cup: Wikki Tourists crash out

Related News

Nigeria Professional Football League side, Wikki Tourists, have crashed out in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The early exit for the Bauchi state team is coming despite managing a 1-0 win on Sunday over their counterparts from Sierra Leone, RSLAF FC .

Wikki Tourist lost the first leg 2 – 0; hence were sent packing on a 2-1 aggregate score.

The Coach Mohammed Babaganaru tutored side will have themselves to blame for this early exit as they failed to make the most of the chances that came their way on Sunday even losing a penalty.