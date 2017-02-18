FA Cup: Victor Moses outshines Super Eagles stars

Related News

Only Victor Moses qualified for the Quarter Finals of the FA Cup in England among the Super Eagles stars that were on parade on Saturday.

The Chelsea star played from start to finish as the Blues edged Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 courtesy of goals from Pedro and Diego Costa.

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, was in goal for Wolves but could not stop the Blues though he was quite impressive on the night.

Chelsea are now in hunt for a domestic double as they are also in pole position to win the EPL 2016/17 season.

In the other FA Cup games involving Super Eagles players, Musa fired blanks as the poor run of Leicester City extended into the FA Cup where they have been sent packing by Lower League side, Millwall.

Musa was handed a starter’s shirt at the Den but despite the numerical advantage of the Foxes who played against a 10-man Miliwall team, they suffered a late goal that ended their FA Cup run.

For the Manchester City game, Kelechi Iheanacho returned to the match day squad for the first time in four games but was left on the bench all through as Pep Guardiola’s side played a barren draw against Huddersfield.

The Cityzens will now have to wait for a new date to have a replay with the Championship side.

Meanwhile, Cup holders, Manchester United, will be in action on Sunday when they take on Blackburn Rovers.

The two Super Eagles players, Hope Akpan and Efe Ambrose that could have played in that game will be missing owing to different reasons.

While Akpan is on suspension owing to a red card he got in Blackburn’s last game, Ambrose’s transfer to Edwood Park has not been sanctioned by FA owing to work permit issues.