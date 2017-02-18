Agbo helps Granada to biggest win of the season

Related News

Super Eagles invitee, Henry Agbo, had cause to celebrate on Friday night as he helped Granada to their biggest win of the season – 4-1, at home against Real Betis.

The 21-year-old Nigerian defensive midfielder played all 90 minutes as second-bottom of the log, Granada, upturned the form books by scoring three goals in 33 minutes. The match eventually ended 4-1 in favour of Agbo and his team – their third win of the season.

With nine yellow cards and one red card in his 17 La Liga games, Agbo had 54 touches on the ball and attempted three dribbles, which were successful. He also succeeded in 89 per cent of his 38 passes and launched the counter attack that fetched his side the fourth goal.

“Henry Agbo, in the Spanish La Liga, has scored no goals this season, creating six chances and no assists. Henry Agbo has completed 573 passes this season with a pass accuracy of 83%, of which 75% were forward passes,” squawka.com says of the defender turned midfielder.

This was Granada’s third win of the season, which gives them hope that they can successfully battle relegation. After 22 matches, they have 16 points, three points from safety.