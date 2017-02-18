Four matches to watch: Plateau seek home comfort as Ranieri hunts FA Cup win

Related News

Plateau United v Niger Tornadoes@Rwang Pam Stadium @4pm on February 19

The Jos team went down fighting last week in Uyo and will be looking to get back on track against a very in-form Niger Tornadoes for whom Coach Abubakar Bala is confident his wards can spring a surprise in Jos.

Tornadoes trail the league leaders by seven points but have not lost in their last five matches. The home team have been buoyed by motivation from the state government with a promise to do more if they are still top by the half way line.

This promises to be a very interesting encounter.

Current Form: Plateau Utd [L-W-D-W-D]; Tornadoes [W-W-D-D-W]

Head to head

08/06/16 NPF Niger Tornadoes 1 – 0 Plateau Utd

20/02/16 NPF Plateau Utd 2 – 1 Niger Tornadoes

10/07/11 NPF Niger Tornadoes 1 – 1 Plateau Utd

15/01/11 NPF Plateau Utd 2 – 2 Niger Tornadoes

Prediction: Plateau Utd 2-0 Niger Tornadoes

AC Milan v Fiorentina @San Siro@8:45pm on Feb.19

Milan are falling away from their season objective – get back into Europe with just one win in their last five matches; while their weekend opponents, Fiorentina, seem to be gaining momentum as the finish line beckons.

Milan manager, Vincenzo Montella, needs quick improvement from his side, which could be helped by the returns of Gabriel Paletta and Juraj Kucka though he will be without first choice defenders Alessio Romagnoli, Mattia De Sciglio and Luca Antonelli.

Fiorentina are a very good side any day but an inconsistent one though you would not put it past them to take all three points on Sunday to go above their hosts, who have a lead of one point over them.

Current Form: AC Milan [D-W-L-L-L]; Fiorentina [W-W-L-W-D]

Head to head

25/09/16 SEA Fiorentina 0 – 0 Milan

17/01/16 SEA Milan 2 – 0 Fiorentina

23/08/15 SEA Fiorentina 2 – 0 Milan

16/03/15 SEA Fiorentina 2 – 1 Milan

26/10/14 SEA Milan 1 – 1 Fiorentina

Prediction: Milan 1-1 Fiorentina

Real Madrid v Espanyol @SantiagoBernebeu @4:15pm on Feb.18

Last Wednesday, Real Madrid had a tough encounter at home to Napoli but even though they eventually won 3-1 –it was a tough one. Now they have to go again against an improving Espanyol side who have rested all week.

Gareth Bale is expected to make a return after almost three months out injured while Sergio Ramos will miss the encounter. Zinedine Zidane has also said Keylor Navas, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema would be rested.

With two games in hand and a one-point lead, Los Blancos would be looking at three points to keep the likes of Barcelona and Sevilla at bay. But would the raft of changes be too much to get the desired result?

Current Form: Real Madrid [W-W-W-D-W]; Espanyol [L-W-W-W-L]

Head to head

18/09/16 PRD Espanyol 0 – 2 Real Madrid

31/01/16 PRD Real Madrid 6 – 0 Espanyol

12/09/15 PRD Espanyol 0 – 6 Real Madrid

17/05/15 PRD Espanyol 1 – 4 Real Madrid

10/01/15 PRD Real Madrid 3 – 0 Espanyol

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Espanyol

Millwall v Leicester City @The Den @4pmon Feb.18

If there was an inconsequential encounter that has a consequence – this is it. For a start, the Foxes would have loved a free weekend to prepare for the match against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League next Wednesday; but first they have to travel to Millwall of League One in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Lose and Claudio Ranieri might not even make it till Wednesday; win and there could be the elixir of a false dawn. Leicester City just need to get their acts together – there has already been enough misery without adding the ignominy of defeat to a League One side that is playing well at the moment.

Current Form: Millwall [W-W-W-D-W]; Leicester [L-W-L-L-D]

Head to head

01/01/14 CHA Millwall 1 – 3 Leicester

30/11/13 CHA Leicester 3 – 0 Millwall

29/03/13 CHA Leicester 0 – 1 Millwall

15/12/12 CHA Millwall 1 – 0 Leicester

14/04/12 CHA Millwall 2 – 1 Leicester City

Prediction: Millwall 1-3 Leicester