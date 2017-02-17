Wenger vows to continue as coach despite Arsenal criticism

Related News

Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger, has emphatically declared that he has no plan of quitting the scene whether at Arsenal “or somewhere else” any time soon.

The 67-year old was speaking at the end of one of the most troubling weeks of his long term tenure as Gunners boss on Friday.

After Wednesday’s 5-1 Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich, several ex-players said they believed his time in charge was coming to an end.

The Frenchman’s contract expires at the end of this season and he said he would decide on a new deal in March or April.

“No matter what happens I will manage for another season. Whether it’s here or somewhere else, that is for sure.

“If I said March or April it is because I didn’t know. I do not want to come back on that.

“I am used to the criticism. I think in life it’s important to do what you think is right and all the rest is judgement. I am in a public job and I have to accept that, but I have to behave with my values.” Wenger was quoted as saying on BBC Sports

Much of the recent criticism of Arsene Wenger has centred around Arsenal’s underwhelming European record, with a 5-1 defeat by Bayern Munich leaving the club on the verge of failing to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for an eighth successive season.

The club has also not won the English Premiership since 2004.