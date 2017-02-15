Champions League: Iwobi crumbles with Arsenal against Bayern Munich

Related News

Nigeria international, Alex Iwobi, and his Arsenal teammates look set to exit the UEFA Champions League yet again in the round of 16 following their 5-1 loss on Wednesday night at the Allianz Arena against Bayern Munich.

Arjen Roben opened scoring after 11 minutes with a curling effort; but Alexis Sanchez brought the Gunners back on level terms off a penalty rebound.

Three second half goals in ten minutes from Thiago Alcantara and Robert Lewandowski with the former grabbing a brace seemed to have sealed Arsenal’s fate before Thomas Muller came off the bench to complete the rout with a late finish.

In the other Round of 16 match for Wednesday, Real Madrid emerged 3-1 winners over Napoli.

Goals from Karim Benzema and then two second half goals from Toni Kroos and Casemerio puts the defending champions in good stead to progress to the quarter finals.