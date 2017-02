Related News

PSG scored four un-replied goals against Barcelona to ensure a comprehensive first leg win in the UEFA Champions League Second Round match.

Angel Di Maria scored two on his birthday, Julian Draxler scored another, and Edison Cavani scored the final goal, also on his birthday.

The result puts the French champions in good stead for the second leg in Camp Nou.

In the other Champions League game, Benfica of Portugal defeated Borrusia Dortmund 1-0.