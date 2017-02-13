Yakubu Aiyegbeni signs for Coventry City

Former Nigeria international, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, has signed for Sky Bet League One side, Coventry City, until the end of the season.

Yakubu, who has Premier League experience with Middlesbrough and Portsmouth, has now penned a deal that will see him stay at Coventry until May 2017 – pending international clearance – with the club looking to avoid relegation to the fourth tier of English football.

“We’re pleased to have secured the signing of Yakubu, who brings vast experience and a terrific goal record,” Coventry City Coach Robert Slade told the Sky Blues’ official website.

“His professional career speaks for itself, having scored consistently at the highest level of English football, and he will act as a superb role model for the younger players.

“He is astute on the ball, has clear quality and presence, and we’ll continue to work on his match fitness as we prepare for the final 16 games of this season.”

Yakubu recently returned to England following a spell in the Turkish Super Lig side Kayserispor.

