CAF Confederation Cup: FC IfeanyiUbah beat El-Masry of Egypt 1-0

FC IfeanyiUbah on Sunday in Nnewi beat the visiting El-Masry of Egypt 1-0 in the first leg match of their 2017 CAF Confederation Cup pairing.

A powerful shot from Tame Medrano in the 87th minute was all that was needed to secure the win for the home team and send the crowd into a frenzy.

The Anambra Warriors launched series of attacks on their visitors in the first half through Ifeanyi Onuigbo, but his shots could not find the back of the net.

The visitors who played with jerseys without names but just numbers were rather cautious in the first half but almost paid dearly for this if not for their goalkeeper’s excellent performance.

The only attempt the Egyptians had was ably contained by host goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa who was virtually on holiday for a larger part of the match.

Reacting to the game, Chairman of FC IfeanyiUbah, Chuma Ubah, said he was satisfied with his players’ performance as it showed they learnt from their long observation of the visitors.

Ubah who regretted that his players could not maximise the opportunities which came their way expressed confidence that they would do better in Egypt.

“We played well and the result is good for us. But unfortunately we could not utilise the chances.

“My players are experienced enough, and I am confident that we are going to do better in Egypt when we go for the second leg,” he said.

(NAN)