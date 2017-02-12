Nigerian League Review: Plateau United suffer first defeat

Related News

The Nigeria Professional Football League table toppers, Plateau United, tasted defeat for the first time this season as they were beaten 2-1 on Sunday in Uyo by Akwa United.

Plateau United had gone seven games without a loss before Sunday’s outing; but things did not go their way in the Match Day 8 game.

Christian Pyagbara got the curtain-raiser for the home team before former Wikki Tourists ace, Alhassan, doubled the advantage for the hosts five minutes into the second half.

Though Chima Ndukwu pulled one back for Plateau United, it was not enough to deny Akwa United the much craved victory which has helped them vacate the bottom spot they were initially occupying.

In some of the other games on Sunday, Nasarawa United and El-Kanemi Warriors both secured big home wins.

In Lafia, Nasarawa United thumped Abia Warriors 3-1 to take a leap on the NPFL log.

On their part, the invincibility of El-Kanemi Warriors at their Maiduguri home ground continued on Sunday as they pounded visiting Gombe United 3-0 in their Match Day 8 NPFL tie on Sunday. Veteran forward, Bello Kofarmata scored the first goal before Samuel Matthias added two more to give the host a routine win as it were.

With the three points from Sunday’s victory, El-Kanemi have moved up to 5th spot on the log in the NPFL standings as they now have 12 points from eight games.

At the Akure Township Stadium, the explosive encounter between Sunshine Stars and ABS FC ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

Nigeria Professional Football League – Match Day Eight Results

Sunshine Stars 2-2 ABS FC

Lobi Stars 0-0 Katsina United

Elkanemi Warriors 3-0 Gombe United

Niger Tornadoes 1-0 Enyimba FC

Nasarawa United 3-1 Abia Warriors

Akwa United 2-1 Plateau United