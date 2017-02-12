EPL: Burnley slow down Chelsea

Related News

High-flying Chelsea could only settle for a 1-1 draw in their Premier League away clash against Burnley on Sunday at Turf Moor.

A stunning free kick from Robbie Brady helped the home side to a deserved draw against the runaway Premier League leaders.

Pedro Rodriguez had given the Blues an early lead, but January signing Brady curled into the top corner from 25 yards to secure a point for the Clarets.

The Blues looked to be on their way to claiming a 20th league win of the season after they opened the scoring early.

Nigeria international, Victor Moses, was in action for 72 minutes and while he was quite impressive in Sunday’s game, his brilliance could not help Chelsea to a win they would have loved to have.

Incidentally, Chelsea also played a 1-1 draw in their previous away game which was against Liverpool.

Sunday’s result sees Chelsea move 10 points clear at the top of the standings, while Burnley now sit 10 points above the relegation zone.