Nigerian League Review: Remo Stars suffer another home defeat

Remo Stars Football Club were beaten for the second time at their home ground on Wednesday in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The newly promoted team lost 1-0 to Niger Tornadoes in one of the Match Day 7 games of the NPFL.

Chidiebere Ajoku got the only goal of the match watched by a handful of spectators including the Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernort Rohr.

Ajoku silenced the crowd when he buried the ball into the back of the net in the 21st minute having benefitted from a good work in the build-up to the goal by Ebenezer Odeyemi.

The solitary goal was enough to see Tornadoes cart away all three points from the midweek clash.

The away win from the Match Day 7 game is the first since 2011 for Niger Tornadoes who have now momentarily exited the relegation zone as they now have 9 points from 7 games.

In other games, Abia Warriors and Sunshine Stars shared the spoils as the game at the Umuahia Township stadium ended in a 1-1 draw.

In Jos, Plateau United did not only extend their unbeaten run but also increased their advantage at the summit of the NPFL log.

The Tin City team beat El-Kanemi Warriors 2-0 and now have 17 points from 7 games. MFM FC with a game at hand are second with 13 points.