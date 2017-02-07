Grant quits as Black Stars manager

Related News

Avram Grant has quit his job as Ghana’s head coach after more than two years in charge of the Black Stars, the country’s football association said on Tuesday.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) said in a statement that “the two parties will mutually part ways after their contract ends on Feb. 28’’.

“Both parties have mutually agreed not to renew the contract upon its expiry,” it added.

Grant’s resignation comes five days after his side team was eliminated in the semi-finals of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon.

The Black Stars lost 0-2 to eventual winners Cameroon, and then also lost 0-1 to the Stallions of Burkina Faso in the third-place match on Saturday.

The West African side, losers on penalty kicks in the final two years ago to Cote D’Ivoire, finished fourth overall this time round.

The former Chelsea manager, who guided the Blues to runners-up spot in both the Champions League and Premier League, was given a target of winning this year’s tournament.

Grant took over from Kwesi Appiah in November 2014 following Ghana’s disappointing World Cup finals appearance which included poor performances on and off the pitch.

Following his decision to step down, Grant was quoted as saying “the time is right’’ for him to seek a new challenge and that he had enjoyed his time in charge.

“The passion and loyalty of the supporters is something I’ll always remember,” he added.(NAN)