Jesus saves Manchester City as Guardiola snubs Iheanacho again

Related News

Gabriel Jesus is already proving to be a worthy investment for Manchester City as he got the two goals that ensured that Pep Guardiola’s side had all three points in Sunday’s Premier League clash against Swansea City.

The young Brazilian gave City a 1-0 half time lead but the impressive Swans got a late equaliser in the 81st minute through Gylfi Sigurdsson.

While it was looking like another case of dropped home points, Jesus popped up to score a late winner to the delight of Manchester City faithful who were in their numbers at the Etihad Stadium.

The winning goal by Jesus came via a header inside the 12-yard area which was initially saved by Fabianski, but the goalkeeper wasn’t able to keep hold of the ball and the young striker pounced on the rebound to restore City’s lead.

On the flip side, Jesus’ gain could be seen as Kelechi Iheanacho’s pain as the 20-year-old Nigerian was omitted from the Guardiola’s match day squad for the umpteenth time.