Nigerian League: MFM FC near top spot as Rangers lose derby clash

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Football Club are now just one point adrift the top position in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The Olukoya Boys continued their fine start to the season on Sunday as they recorded a crucial away win over Sunshine Stars at the Akure City Stadium in what was tagged another South West Derby.

MFM FC won the game by a lone goal scored by the League’s top scorer at the moment , Stephen Odey.

Odey did not complete Sunday’s game and was replaced by Candy Agbane.

With this derby victory, MFM FC have now amassed 13 points from six games.

Elsewhere, Plateau United extended their unbeaten run to six games as they played a barren draw away to Nasarawa United on Sunday .

The ‘Tin City’ boys with this solitary point, now have 14 points from six games having won four and drawn two games.

The Coach Kenedy Boboye-tutored side who now have MFM FC breathing down their neck will next face El-Kanemi Warriors in Jos.

On their part, Rivers United were not so lucky as their unbeaten run in the Nigeria Professional Football League this season ended on Sunday in Ibadan as the Garden City team lost 1-2 to hosts Shooting Stars.

Before Sunday’s game, Coach Stanley Eguma had gone five games without a defeat. But they caved in at the Lekan Salami Stadium where they were beaten 2-1 by 3SC.

Jide Apena secured all three points for the Oluyole Warriors after the earlier strike by Sunday Faleye was cancelled out by Lukman Mohammed just before the half-hour mark.

Sunday’s win is the first in five games for the Coach Fatai Amoo tutored Shooting Stars.

In Kano, Pillars required a late goal to defeat hard-fighting ABS FC 1-0. Akwa United also recorded their first win of the season as they managed a lone goal win over Remo Stars.

Enyimba lost 0-1 to El-Kanemi same way Gombe United also lost away to Abia Warriors in Umuahia.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah edged Rangers 1-0 in the Oriental Derby with the only goal of the match coming from a penalty kick converted by Prince Aggreh.

NPFL – Week Six Results

Kano Pillars 1-0 ABS FC

Niger Tornadoes 1-1 Katsina United

Nasarawa United 0-0 Plateau United

Akwa United 1-0 Remo Stars

Sunshine Stars 0-1 MFM FC

Abia Warriors 1-0 Gombe United

Shooting Stars 2-1 Rivers United

Lobi Stars 2-0 Wikki Tourists

El-Kanemi Warriors 1-0 Enyimba FC