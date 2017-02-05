Nigerian League Preview: FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Rangers in derby clash

Related News

Another instalment of the Oriental Derby will take place this Sunday in Nnewi where FC Ifeanyi Ubah and Enugu Rangers will be battling it out.

This, many agree, is the standout fixture in the Nigeria Professional Football League Match Day 6 games for this weekend.

Both teams have endured poor starts to the campaign, winning one out of their opening five games and will be anxious to secure an all-important win in Sunday’s duel.

Champions Enugu Rangers have struggled to get the goals but Imama Amapakabo, the Technical Adviser of the team, said he has perfected the club’s front-line to take home the three points in Nnewi.

For the Anambra Warriors, they will hope for a change in fortunes following the acquisition of last season’s top scorer, Godwin Obaje, from Wikki Tourists.

Obaje is the highest-earner in the Nigerian League with a reported N.5m weekly salary.

In the last meeting between Rangers and FC Ifeanyi Ubah, it was the latter that emerged tops with a 4-3 penalty shootout win in Abuja to win the Charity Cup.

The Unbeaten teams

Elsewhere, Lafia City Stadium will host a potentially explosive clash between two north-central clubs as Nasarawa United host NPFL table toppers, Plateau United, this Sunday.

The Peace Boys, as Plateau United are fondly called, will be heading into this clash brimming with confidence after going five games without a defeat.

The Solid Miners on the other hand have a lot to play for in this encounter having amassed just five points from a possible 15 which leaves them at the other end of the table.

In Ibadan, Shooting Stars have their hands full as they face Rivers United at the Lekan Salami Stadium.

The Oluyole Warriors are without a win in their last four games, while Rivers United are yet to taste defeat in this campaign.

While admitting they have an uphill task, Shooting Stars gaffer Fatai Amoo believes his side can topple the millionaires from Port Harcourt.

“They are the Super 4 champions and they have a very experienced coach.

“They have strong financial backing (from their sponsors) and have very good and experienced players.

“But we know one thing; on Sunday, it will be 11 players going up against another 11 and we will try to see what we can do.

“We respect them for what they are and what they have done in the league so far.

“They have still not lost a game this season and that tells you that they are a very solid team,” he told www.riversunitedfc.com.ng.

Other games

Also on Sunday, high-flying MFM FC will hope to maintain their impressive run of form when they confront Sunshine Stars at the Akure Township.

The Olukoya Boys who sit in second position in the log have tasted defeat only once this season. They have also lost one and drawn one on their travels, while the hosts have won their two home fixtures.

At the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano Pillars will be up against the challenge of ABS FC.

Pillars are unbeaten in their last two home games, while ABS who are third in the table have been impressive on their return to the top flight with three wins, a draw and a defeat from five games.

Seven-time champions Enyimba will be guests of El-Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri.

Former Nigeria international, Baldwin Bazuaye, will face his first test in charge of Katsina United when his team tackles hosts Niger Tornadoes at the Confluence Stadium, Lokoja.

NPFL Match Day 6 fixtures and venue

Shooting Stars SC vs. Rivers United FC ( Lekan Salami Stadium)

Lobi Stars vs. Wikki Tourists FC (Aper Aku Stadium)

Sunshine Stars vs. MFM FC (Akure Township Stadium)

Nasarawa United vs. Plateau United (Lafia Township Stadium)

El-Kanemi Warriors vs. Enyimba (El-Kanemi Stadium)

FC IfeanyiUbah vs. Enugu Rangers (Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium)

Niger Tornadoes vs. Katsina United ( Lokoja Stadium)

Akwa United vs. Remo Stars (Godswill Akpabio International Stadium)

Kano Pillars vs. ABS F.C. (Sani Abacha Stadium)

Abia Warriors vs. Gombe United (Umuahia Stadium)