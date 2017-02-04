AFCON 2017: Burkina Faso claim third spot

Related News

Alain Traore scored a stunning free kick with one minute remaining as Burkina Faso finished third at the African Cup of Nations with a 1-0 victory over Ghana on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, Burkina Faso lost in the semifinal to Egypt and were desperate to end their campaign in Gabon on a high.

On his part, Ghana’s coach, Avram Grant, made several changes to his starting XI from the match with Cameroon, with Tekpetey, Tetteh, Ofori, Yiadom and Badu all introduced.

That gamble proved costly as the Black Stars could not find a way past the determined Stallions team who will be happy to claim the third place.

Incidentally, Grant is to leave his post as Ghana coach according to officials.

Grant’s two-year contract will not be renewed and the search is on for a successor, senior Ghana Football Association officials told Reuters.

The former Chelsea manager took over as Ghana coach one month before the last Nations Cup in Equatorial Guinea and took the side to the final where they lost to Ivory Coast on penalties.

At the tournament in Gabon, Ghana reached the semi-finals but were beaten 2-0 by Cameroon in Port Gentil on Thursday.

Though Ghana have qualified for six successive Nations Cup semi-finals their last victory in the tournament came 35 years ago.