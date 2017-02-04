Chelsea blow Arsenal away in London Derby

Related News

Chelsea Football Club took another giant step towards winning the 2016/17 Premier League title as they won the London derby in emphatic fashion on Saturday, beating their rivals, Arsenal FC, 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.

The victory recorded by Victor Moses and his Chelsea teammates on Saturday now gives them a 12- point advantage at the top.

Conversely, for Alex Iwobi and his Arsenal teammates, they can as well kiss the League bye this season having put up a lethargic performance in the derby clash.

Marcos Alonso opened scoring after 13 minutes for the Blues when he climbed highest to beat Hector Bellerin to Diego Costa’s deflected ball off the post before Hazard doubled the lead with a fine solo effort after the break.

Cech made things worse for the visitors when he set-up Fabregras who finished off with a sweet effort before Olivier Giroud scored a late goal which could only serve as a ‘consolation’.