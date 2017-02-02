Nigerian League: Katsina United Coach quits

Related News

Barely five matches into the season, the Nigeria Professional Football League has witnessed its first managerial casualty.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that Coach Bala Nikyu has parted ways with newly promoted outfit, Kastina United.

It was gathered that the Coach threw in the towel due to internal differences and pressure.

While confirming the exit of their erstwhile gaffer, the NPFL new boys say they are wishing Nikyu well in his future endeavours while thanking him for his services rendered to them.

“The club and coach Nikyu have reached an agreement to part ways after months of working together. The management wishes him well in his future endeavor and appreciates him for his services rendered to the club,” an official statement from the club read.

Already, the management of Kastina United have opted to have former Mighty Jets gaffer, Baldwin Bazuaye, to take over the team on a temporary basis.

The new interim manager, Bazuaye, was Nikyu’s assistant.

While in control, Nikyu as the coach of Kastina United won two of the five NPFL matches, lost two away from home and drew one game against Akwa United at home.

That was the last match for Nikyu Kastina United at the moment occupies 9th position in the NPFL table with seven points from a possible 15.

Kastina United will be playing away against Niger Tornadoes in Lokoja on Sunday in the NPFL Matchday 6 encounter