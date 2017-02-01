NFF lists new guidelines to regulate Nigerian football

Related News

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, on Wednesday in Abuja handed out measures aimed at preventing football administrators and managers from being arbiters in matters concerning their respective clubs.

Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Acting Director of Communications, said in a statement that the federation was hopeful the measures would help in sanitising the football game in Nigeria.

The measures were handed down in a nine-point circular issued to all members of the NFF Board, Chairman of League Management Company, LMC, and other members of the NFF.

These included the Chairman of Nigeria National League (NNL), Chairman of Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), Chairman of Nationwide League One (NLO) and Chairman of NFF Referees Committee.

Others were the Chairman of NFF Match Commissioners Appointment Committee, Football Associations of the 36 States and the FCT.

The circular signed by the NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, informed them that the Federation’s Integrity Unit has commenced the implementation of the Strategy Guideline.

It said the Unit has identified some areas which require immediate attention to avoid all forms of conflict of interest.

“It is observed that members of the Match Commissioners Committee do appoint themselves as Match Commissioners in our league games.

“This act portends a great danger in terms of transparency and prevention of any possible exploitation.

“In view of this, the NFF Match Commissioners Committee shall no longer be allowed to appoint themselves as Match Commissioners in our leagues.’’

The NFF also said it observed that members of the Referees Appointment Committee do appoint themselves as Referee Assessors in the country’s league games.

“This act portends a great danger in terms of transparency and prevention of any possible exploitation.

“In view of the above, the NFF Referees Appointment Committee members shall no longer be allowed to appoint themselves as Referee Assessors in our Leagues.

“Also, we have observed that some club officials are currently operating as Match Commissioners in some strata of our Leagues.

“In view of these reforms, no club official should be appointed as a Match Commissioner in any of our leagues in Nigeria.”

The NFF Integrity Unit went on to advise that no State Football Association Secretary should be appointed as a Club Secretary.

“This is in view of the fact that the State FA Secretaries in most cases are chief organisers of matches within their territories.

“Also, State Football Association Chairmen who are appointed as Independent Directors in our leagues should no longer be appointed as Match Commissioners in our league games.

“State Football Association Chairmen should not be doubling as football club chairmen.

“Hence all State FA Chairmen that are holding dual offices as club chairmen are advised to either relinquish the State FA Chairmanship position or that of Club Chairmanship position within three months from the date of this circular.’’

The NFF also asked state FA chairmen who were also appointed as football club board members to also decide to either be club board members or state FA chairmen.

“They are henceforth not allowed to hold dual position forthwith.

“Also, all NFF Executive Committee members, NFF management and staff, State Football Association Chairmen and their respective board members, club chairmen and officials, coaches and all other football officials are hereby directed to desist from acting as intermediaries (agents/managers) to players forthwith.’’

The statement reported that the NFF General Secretary said any official who failed to observe the guidelines shall be summoned before the Federation’s Ethics Committee.

“Such a member will be charged with a breach of the FIFA Code of Ethics and the NFF Integrity Initiative Strategy Guideline.”

(NAN)