AFCON 2017: Egypt claim last semi-final ticket

The roster of teams for the semi-final of the ongoing African Cup of Nations is now complete.
The Pharaohs of Egypt claimed the final slot on Sunday as they defeated their North African opponent, Morocco, by a lone goal.
The solitary goal that earned Egypt a semi final berth came off the boots of Mahmoud Kaharaba with two minutes left on the clock.
The Pharaohs who are making a return to the AFCON after years of absence will now face Burkina Faso in the second semi final game.
Ghana will face Cameroon in the other semi-final.