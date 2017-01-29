AFCON 2017: Egypt claim last semi-final ticket

Karahba (right) celebrates his late winner with team-mate Mohamed Salah. [Photo credit: theguardian.com | Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images
The roster of teams for the semi-final of the ongoing African Cup of Nations is now complete.

The Pharaohs of Egypt claimed the final slot on Sunday as they defeated their North African opponent, Morocco, by a lone goal.

The solitary goal that earned Egypt a semi final berth came off the boots of Mahmoud Kaharaba with two minutes left on the clock.

The Pharaohs who are making a return to the AFCON after years of absence will now face Burkina Faso in the second semi final game.

Ghana will face Cameroon in the other semi-final.

