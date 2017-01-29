Nigeria League: Remo Stars overcome El-Kanemi Warriors

Related News

Remo Stars Football Club of Ogun State on Sunday thrashed their opponent, El-Kanemi Warriors, 2-0 in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL.

Sunday’s game was the third home match for Remo Stars and it was played at the Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu, where the team now use as their base.

The first goal by the home team was recorded by Onuoha Chukwejekwu in the first minute of the match, with the second goal came through a free kick by Oche Salefu outside the 18 yard box in the 47th minute of the encounter.

The Match Day 5 encounter saw the visiting El-Kanemi team struggle hard to either reduce the goals tally or erase the two goals deficit. But the host team checkmated the attempt till the end of the match.

The Coach of Remo Stars, Nduka Ugbade, in an interview with journalists after the match expressed satisfaction, adding that the winning spirit of his boys was commendable.

He expressed optimism that the team will remain in the premiership, just as he added that the management and the players would not relent on efforts towards the success of the club.

Similarly, Head coach of El-Kanemi Warriors, Ladan Bosso, commended the standard of play of both sides as well as the officiating.