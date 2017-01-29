AFCON 2017: Ghana set up semi-final clash with Cameroon

Related News

The Ayew brothers, Jordan and Andre, were the goal scorers as the Black Stars secured qualification to the semi-final of the 2017 AFCON tournament after beating DR Congo 2-1 on Sunday at the Stade d’Oyem.

After firing blank in the first half, Ghana broke the deadlock three minutes after the hour mark.

It was Jordan that sent his side in front as his effort went past Ley Matampi in the Leopards goal.

Paul-Jose M’Poku equalised for DR Congo with a sensational long-range strike from outside the box.

West Ham’s Andre Ayew then coolly dispatched a winning penalty following a foul on Christian Atsu in the Congo 18-yard area, sending Matampi the wrong way to seal the win.

The victory for Ghana means Avam Grant’s men will now take on Cameroon in one of the two semi-final clashes on Thursday.

Cameroon beat Senegal to a place in the final four.