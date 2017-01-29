Nigerian League: Plateau United extend lead, remain unbeaten

Related News

Plateau United now have a three-point advantage at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League table following another win on Sunday.

Plateau United defeated Abia Warriors 2-1 to increase their points tally to 13 points from 5 games.

The Coach Kenedy Boboye tutored side now have four wins and a draw from the five games played so far this season.

For Rivers United, the only other team yet to be beaten this season, they failed to make their home advantage count; settling for a barren draw against Lobi Stars.

Rivers United have dropped to fifth spot as the trio of MFM FC, ABS FC, and Enyimba have overtaken them.

The disappointing start to the season for Enugu Rangers continued as the defending champions could only manage a 1-1 draw against visiting Niger tornadoes.

In Lagos, there was no goal rush for MFM FC, but the Olukoya Boys did enough as they defeated Kano Pillars by a lone goal.

Also in Ilorin, Shooting Stars were left empty-handed as they were beaten 2-0 by ABS FC.

Remo Stars also defeated El Kanemi Warriors by 2-0 at the Gateway stadium in Sagamu.

Nigeria Professional Football League – Week Five Results

ABS FC 2-0 Shooting Stars

Enyimba FC 2-1 Nasarawa United

Enugu Rangers 1-1 Niger Tornadoes

Gombe United 2-0 Sunshine Stars

Plateau United 2-1 Abia Warriors

Remo Stars 2-0 Elkanemi Warriors

Wikki Tourists 3-1 FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Rivers United 0-0 Lobi Stars

MFM FC 1-0 Kano Pillars

Kastina United 1-1 Akwa United