Suarez rescues point for Barcelona after goal line controversy

Uruguayan striker, Luis Suarez, rescued a late draw for FC Barcelona at Real Betis on Sunday, with the champions not being allowed a goal which crossed the line.

Betis dominated and hit the woodwork through Dani Ceballos and Ruben Castro before Alex Alegria put them ahead.

But Barca were furious not to be level when Aissa Mandi hooked the ball away from about a foot behind the line, with La Liga not having goal line technology.

However, Suarez converted Lionel Messi’s pass to level in the last minute.

FC Barcelona remain one point behind Real Madrid, who have two games in hand including Sunday’s home game with Real Sociedad.

La Liga is the only one of Europe’s top five leagues not to have goal line technology.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 have all brought it in the past few years.

The Spanish league has continually said it will not bring in the system because it is too expensive.

But the calls for it will increase after FC Barcelona were denied a legitimate goal that could have a big impact in the title race.

Soon after Real Betis took the lead, Aleix Vidal’s cross was sent towards goal by a Betis defender and Mandi slid the ball off the crossbar and away.

But replays clearly showed it was well over the line.

In spite of the fact FC Barcelona had a legitimate goal ruled out, the champions were fortunate — on the balance of play — to have even drawn.

Betis had 17 shots to FC Barcelona’s 10 and Ceballos hit the crossbar from outside the box before Castro smashed the post from close range — both at 0-0.

They had a glorious chance to seal the game at 1-0 when top scorer Castro was played in one-on-one as Barca took risks.

But he fired the ball straight at goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

NAN reports that Real Betis have now risen one place to 13th on the La Liga table.

