AFCON 2017: Cameroon beats Senegal to semi final ticket

Cameroon’s players celebrate as Vincent Aboubakar scores the winning penalty. Photograph: Khaled Desouki/AFP/Getty Images
The most expensive African player Sadio Mane lost his penalty kick as Cameroon beat Senegal 5-4 on penalties to book thier place in the semi final of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

In the battle of Lions as it were, it was the Indomitable Lions that roared the loudest to knock out the huge favourite, the Teranga Lions, who are yet to win any edition of the biennial soccer tournament.

Cameroon and Senegal were evenly matched after 120 minutes of action and the lottery of penalty kicks was required to see who joins Burkina Faso in the last four.

Sadio Mané looks dejected after his penalty shoot-out miss means that Senegal were knocked out of the African Cup of Nations. Photograph: Khaled Desouki/AFP/Getty Images
While all the players scored their kicks, it was heartbreaking to see Mane not to do same as the young brilliant Cameroon goalkeeper Ebogo Ondua pulled up a save.

Ondua was voted Man-of-the- match as Cameroon celebrate their passage to the semi final of the Afcon for the first time since 2008.

