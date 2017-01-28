Nigerian League Preview: Rivers, Plateau United seek to extend unbeaten run

Related News

The two teams yet to taste defeat in the Nigeria Professional Football League this season, Plateau United and Rivers United, have a good chance of extending their unbeaten run this weekend.

In the NPFL Match Day 5 fixtures, Plateau United and Rivers United will be playing at home as they face Abia Warriors and Lobi Stars respectively.

So far this season, Plateau United and Rivers United have enjoyed a perfect run at home, winning their two games and their performances all round so far has been the best ever start to a league campaign.

Rivers United go into the game full of confidence after picking up a point against FC Ifeanyi Ubah in Nnewi in midweek.

Selection dilemma

Stanley Eguma, the Rivers United technical manager faces a selection dilemma on Sunday after he made wholesale changes in his squad for the draw against FCIU.

The individuals who were introduced to the squad; Olalekan Gabriel, Femi Thomas, Weli Christian and Zoumana Doumbia all covered themselves in glory in Nnewi.

Lobi’s head coach, Godwin Uwua does not have such problems as he has played virtually the same team in the four-week old season.

John Lawrence is favourite to start ahead in goal for Lobi as Okiemute Odah did not travel to Port Harcourt with the rest of the squad.

Rivers United are currently in second place on the NPFL standings with eight points from their opening four games while Lobi currently occupies 11th spot on the standings with six points from four matches.

For Plateau United who won all their first three games of the season before playing a goalies draw away to Gombe United, victory against Abia Warriors in Jos on Sunday is guaranteed to keep them top before another Match Day.

Plateau United Captain, Elisa Golbe, told PREMIUM TIMES he and his colleagues will settle for nothing less than victory in Sunday’s game.

“We see every game as a must-win so we are going to do our best against Abia Warriors on Sunday, we want our fans to come all out to support again and by God’s grace we will not disappoint them” he assured.

In some other fixtures, Kano Pillars will be hunting for points in Lagos where they will face free-scoring side, MFM FC.

The Olukoya Boys have scored seven goals in two games at their Agege Stadium home ground and they have interestingly not conceded any on that ground now labeled the ‘Soccer Temple’

Having narrowly missed out on an away win last time out in Ibadan, modest MFM FC currently sit in the 3rd position on Nigerian top league table with seven points from possible 12.

NPFL – Week Five Fixtures And Venues

Date: Sunday 29th January, 2017

ABS FC Vs Shooting Stars

Kwara Stadium Complex, Ilorin

Enyimba FC Vs Nasarawa United

UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar

Enugu Rangers Vs Niger Tornadoes

Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu

Gombe United Vs Sunshine Stars

Pantami Stadium, Gombe

Katsina United Vs Akwa United

Mohammoudou Dikko Stadium, Katsina

MFM FC Vs Kano Pillars

Agege Stadium, Lagos

Plateau United Vs Abia Warriors

Rwang Pam Stadium, Jos

Remo Stars Vs Elkanemi Warriors

Gateway Stadium, Sagamu

Rivers United Vs Lobi Stars

Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt

Wikki Tourists Vs FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi