FA Cup: Liverpool suffer shock exit as Chelsea win big

The poor run by Liverpool since the start of 2017 continued on Saturday as they were sent packing from the Emirates FA Cup by Championship side, Wolverhampton Wanderers, who beat them 2-1 at Anfield.

It was however a different ball game for Chelsea who secured one of the biggest wins in this round of the FA Cup, crushing Brentford 4-0 at Stamford Bridge.

While the likes of Victor Moses and Eden Hazard were fully rested, Coach Antonio Conte was still able to line out a formidable team that simply blew away their London-based opponents.

Brazilian Willian got the curtain raiser for Chelsea on Saturday, scoring in the 14th minute before Pedro Rodriguez doubled the tally seven minutes after.

Branislav Ivanovic and Michy Batshuayi both added second-half goals that saw the Blues cruising to the big win which keeps them in the line for a domestic double this season.

In some other games, Tottenham Hotspur put up a dramatic display as they snatched a late 4-3 win over Wycombe Wanderers.

Spurs were trailing 3-2 with two minutes left to play in regulation period but Dele Alli popped up with a 89th minute equaliser before Heung-Min Son fired in the winner at the death.

Meanwhile for the umpteenth time, Kelechi Iheanacho was not named in the Manchester City squad that trounced Crystal Palace 3-0 on Saturday.

Since the unveiling of Jesus Navas, Iheanacho who has been enjoying a bit-part role has simply gone anonymous.

For Saturday’s game, Manchester City’s goals came from Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Yaya Toure.

Results

Liverpool 1 – 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Blackburn Rovers 2 – 0 Blackpool

Burnley 2 – 0 Bristol City

Chelsea 4 – 0 Brentford

Crystal Palace 0 – 3 Manchester City

Lincoln 3 – 1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Middlesbrough 1 – 0 Accrington Stanley

Oxford United 3 – 0 Newcastle United

Rochdale 0 – 4 Huddersfield Town

Tottenham Hotspur 4 – 3 Wycombe Wanderers