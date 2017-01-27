4 matches to watch | Senegal should beat Cameroon as MFM seek first win against Pillars

Senegal v Cameroon @Stade de Franceville @ 8pm on Jan.28

The Teranga Lions of Senegal looks like the best team so far in Gabon but against the Indomitable Lions, they will be facing a wily and experienced side, who know how to win tough matches.

In their all-time head-to-head stats, Senegal have five victories to the three for Cameroon. Both teams are known for the physically and robust way of playing so set pieces will be a key determinant. In their last four meetings, just two goals have been scored – one by either side, which shows the respect and difficulty that should be presumed for this encounter.

Current Form: Senegal [D-W-W-W-W]; Arsenal [D-W-D-D-W]

Head to head

04/06/11 ACO Cameroon 0 – 0 Senegal

26/03/11 ACO Senegal 1 – 0 Cameroon

09/02/05 FRI Cameroon 1 – 0 Senegal

10/02/02 ACO Cameroon 0 – 0 Senegal

13/01/00 FRI Senegal 0 – 0 Cameroon

Prediction: Senegal 3-1 Cameroon

Southampton 18 : 30 Arsenal @St. Mary’s Stadium @6:30pm on Jan.28

Arsenal do not normally find it easy playing against Southampton – either at home or away at St. Mary’s. And the Saints actually knocked out Arsene Wenger’a Gunners from the 2016/17 EFL Cup – thunder cannot be allowed to strike twice, you will be saying. Wenger always almost uses the kids to prosecute cup tournaments as the season gets on the home stretch and their been second of the EPL table.

Current Form: Southampton [W-W-L-W-D]; Arsenal [W-W-W-D-W]

Head to head

30/11/16 LEC Arsenal 0 – 2 Southampton

10/09/16 PRL Arsenal 2 – 1 Southampton

02/02/16 PRL Arsenal 0 – 0 Southampton

26/12/15 PRL Southampton 4 – 0 Arsenal

01/01/15 PRL Southampton 2 – 0 Arsenal

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Arsenal

PSG v Monaco @Parc des Princes @9pm on Jan.29

Definitely, this is the heavyweight clash of the European football weekend – and the result has concrete ramifications for the league table. Monaco are riding very high at the moment and have scored more goals than any side in the top five European leagues.

PSG manager, Unai Emery has been able to find an antidote for the poor form that threatened to derail the team’s ambition late in 2016 and it could be that new recruit, Julian Draxler has added the needed dynamism in midfield at the expense of Angel Di Maria. This is surely a match that will have fireworks.

Current Form: PSG [W-W-W-W-W]; Monaco [W-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

28/08/16 LI1 Monaco 3 – 1 PSG

20/03/16 LI1 PSG 0 – 2 Monaco

30/08/15 LI1 Monaco 0 – 3 PSG

04/03/15 CDF PSG 2 – 0 Monaco

01/03/15 LI1 Monaco 0 – 0 PSG

Prediction: PSG 2-2 Monaco

MFM v Kano Pillars @Agege Stadium @4pm on Jan.29

The Olukoya Boys were just minutes away from earning a stunning three points away at Ibadan on Wednesday but the 1-1 result was still admirable. Now they host a new Kano Pillars team, which forced them to a 1-1 result last season courtesy of a penalty. In their first two home matches, MFM have scored seven times and conceding none, and they do most of their damage in the first half. For Pillars, they need an improvement of the road and quickly if they do not want this season to go the way 2016 went.

Current Form: MFM [D-W-L-W]; Pillars [L-W-L-W]

Head to head

23/07/16 NPF Pillars 1 – 0 MFM

23/03/16 NPF MFM 1 – 1 Pillars

Prediction: MFM 2-1 Pillars