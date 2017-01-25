AFCON 2017: Egypt claim last quarter final ticket

Related News

The roster of teams for the quarter finals of the 2017 African Cup of Nations is now complete as Egypt claimed the last ticket on Wednesdaynight.

The Egyptians beat the Black Stars of Ghana by a lone goal to finish top in Group C and set up an all-North African quarter final clash against Morocco.

Mohammed Salah’s 10th minute goal was all Egypt needed to zoom into the quarter finals as they continue to enjoy their return to the continental showpiece after a long shut out.

The AS Roma forward wrong-footed Ghana keeper Brimah Razak with a blistering free kick as Egypt secured their second group win after beating Uganda and drawing with Mali in their opening two matches

Egypt has not conceded any goal at the AFCON 2017.

For Ghana, they will be facing DR Congo in the other quarter final clash as they still qualified despite their defeat.

On the other hand, Mali and Uganda played out a 1-1 draw to wave the Africa Cup of Nations goodbye from the first round.