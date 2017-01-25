Nigerian League: Akwa United continue poor run as 3SC escape defeat

Related News

Akwa United are the only team without a win this season in the Nigeria Professional Football League as the Uyo-based side played out a barren draw against Enugu Rangers on Wednesday.

Akwa United were hoping they could finally get off their season with a home win in the NPFL Match day 4 tie against the reigning league champions; but they fell short of expectations yet again.

Already fleeting with relegation early in the season, Coach Abdul Maikaba will be under immense pressure to start getting the results he was hired for.

Akwa United are bottom of the log with just two points from four games.

Elsewhere, Shooting Stars narrowly escaped defeat in Ibadan in their Match Day 4 NPFL home clash against MFM FC.

The Oluyole Warriors needed a late penalty to deny the Olukoya Boys an away win as the South West derby ended in a 1-1 stalemate

Sikiru Olatunbosun’s late strike saw MFM FC take a 1-0 half time lead.

However, the blushes of 3SC were spared when Adebayo Abayomi converted the penalty kick awarded the home team in the 89th minute.

MFM FC who will now shift focus to Sunday’s home game against Kano Pillars will feel hard done as they were looking destined for a famous away win in Ibadan.

On their part, Pillars lost 1-0 to Sunshine Stars in their own midweek game.

At the Pantami Stadium, Plateau United stretched their unbeaten run in the League to four matches after they forced out a goalless draw away to Gombe United.

Plateau United who had won their three opening games of the season were hoping to make it four in four on Wednesday but they just had to do with the solitary point they could get at the Pantami Stadium.

Plateau United are still top on the NPFL log with 10 points from four games.

Nigeria Professional Football LeagueMatch Day 4 Results

Abia Warriors 0-0 Enyimba

Gombe United 0-0 Plateau United

Shooting Stars 1-1 MFM FC

Akwa United 0-0 Enugu Rangers

Ifeanyi Ubah 0-0 Rivers United

El Kanemi Warriors 1-0 Katsina United

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Kano Pillars

Niger Tornadoes 2-0 Wikki Tourists

Lobi Stars 3-0 ABS FC

Nasarawa United 3-1 Remo Stars