Liverpool star signs new 5-year deal

Liverpool star player, Philippe Coutinho, has signed a new deal that prolongs his stay at Anfield, ESPN has reported.

The 24-year-old Brazil international signed a five year deal on Wednesday with the English Premiership giants, to end speculations in the past few months of a potential move to Barcelona.

The Reds secured one of their best attacking midfielders stay at Anfield with a weekly wage of £150,000, making him the club’s highest paid player.

The 24-year-old midfielder has scored six goals and made seven assists in 18 appearances for his side so far this season.

“I would like to thank everybody at the club, first of all”, the Brazilian said on the club’s official website after putting pen to paper on the new deal.

“I am very happy to sign a new contract here. It is a club that I am very grateful to and this shows my happiness here. I will work much harder to repay the belief shown in me.

“I signed this new contract to stay here for a few more years because it’s a great honour for me. It gives me great happiness because I was welcomed here with open arms by everyone at the club and the supporters right from my first day. I am very thankful to this football club for everything.”