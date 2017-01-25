Nigerian League (Half Time Updates): MFM FC lead Shooting Stars in Ibadan

Related News

MFM FC are in front in Ibadan as they are 1-0 up against Shooting Stars in the second instalment of the South West derby for this season in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Sikiru Olatunbosun’s late strike currently gives the Olukoya Boys a slim advantage as they hunt for their first set of points on the road.

In other centres, teams are yet to find the back of the net as the game between Sunshine Stars and Kano Pillars in Akure is still 0-0.

It is a similar situation in Nnewi where FC Ifeanyi Ubah and Rivers United are still evenly poised.

Also the Abia derby is yet to produce any goals as Abia Warriors and Enyimba have both fired blanks in the first half of their Match Day 4 clash.

However in Lokoja, Niger Tornadoes are 1-0 up against Wikki Tourists same way Lobi Stars is leading ABS FC also by a lone goal

Half Time results

3SC 0-1 MFM

Lobi 1-0 ABS

FC Ifeanyi Ubah 0-0 Rivers Utd

Tornadoes 1-0 Wikki

Akwa Utd 0-0 Rangers

El-Kanemi 0-0 Katsina Utd

Nasarawa 1-0 Remo Stars

Abia Warriors 0-0 Enyimba

Gombe Utd 0-0 Plateau Utd

Sunshine 0-0 Pillars