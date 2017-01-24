Algeria Coach resigns after early AFCON exit

Related News

The ongoing Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Gabon has claimed its first managerial casualty as Georges Leekens has quit his position as head coach of the Algeria national football.

Monday’s 2-2 draw against Senegal was far from adequate to help Algeria progress from Group B into the quarter final.

Interestingly, the Desert Foxes were the top seeds in the pool but ended with a paltry two points from three games.

The star-studded Algerian team which has some of the finest players on the continent including the African Footballer of the Year, Riyad Mahrez, simply failed to live to expectation in Gabon.

Leekens had suggested after Monday’s game that he was still keen to continue to oversee Algeria’s qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup, but it was confirmed on Tuesday that the Belgian had agreed to step aside.

“Given the pressure exerted on the federation and the national team, I’ve opted to end my contract out of friendship with the FAF [Algerian Football Federation], who deserve respect,” Leekens said in a statement.

“For the benefit of everyone, I prefer to take my leave, even if I do so with an aching heart, and I wish everyone in the national team all the success in the world.”

The Desert Foxes are in the same group with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the run to qualify for the 2018 Russia World Cup.