Algeria crash out of Africa Nations Cup

One of the top favourites to win the 2017 African Cup of Nations, Algeria, crashed out of the tournament on Monday.

The Desert Foxes kissed the AFCON 2017 bye after playing a pulsating 2-2 draw with Senegal who already secured a berth in the quarter finals even before Monday’s final group game.

The star-studded Algerian team which has some of the finest players on the continent including the African Footballer of the Year, Riyad Mahrez, simply failed to live to expectation in Gabon.

The Algeria team needed a convincing win over Senegal and hope that the result will go their way in the other Tunisia Vs Zimbabwe clash, but they could not muster a win despite their early lead.

Islam Slimani put Algeria in front in the 10th minute, but the Teranga Lions levelled up just before half time through Papa Diop

Slimani restored Algeria’s lead seven minutes into the second half, but Senegal equalised a minute later through Moussa Sow.

The Algerians had no more to throw at the Senegalese who deservedly finished as leaders in Group B with 7 points from three games.

Tunisia, who beat Zimbabwe 4-2 also on Monday, finished second in Group B with six points while Algeria who failed to win any match in Gabon settled for third spot in the group with a paltry two points.

Zimbabwe were bottom of the log with just one point to their name.

Attention will shift to Group C on Tuesday where the four teams; DR Congo, Morocco, Ivory Coast and Togo all have a chance of progressing to the quarter finals depending on the outcome of their games.

Togo must win their game against Dr Congo to stand any chance; same way defending champions Ivory Coast must also beat their North African opponents, Morocco, to continue their title defence.