Nigerian League: Plateau United maintain perfect start

Plateau United continued their perfect start to the season in the Nigeria Professional Football League on Sunday as they recorded their third win against Sunshine Stars of Akure on Sunday in Jos.

Plateau United beat Sunshine Stars by 3-1 to stay top on the NPFL table with a two-point cushion.

Benjamin Turba in the 44th minute got the first goal for Coach Kenedy Boboye tutored side as the team enjoyed a 1-0 half time lead.

Sunshine Stars tried hard to cancel out the goal they conceded late in the first half but instead the duo of Kabiru Umar and Emeka Umeh increased Plateau United’s lead.

Umar made it 2-0 in the 70th minute while Umeh 10 minutes later made the score 3-0.

Sunshine Stars did finally pull one goal back in the 90th minute through Alaba Adeniyi but it was more of a consolation as Plateau United claimed all three points on offer.

In other centres, the trio of Wikki Tourists, Enugu Rangers and Remo Stars all secured their first win of the season as they defeated their respective opponents by a lone goal.

In Bauchi, Wikki piped Akwa United while Rangers got the better off El-Kanemi warriors. On their part, newly promoted Remo Stars required a late penalty kick to defeat Abia Warriors at the Gateway Stadium in Sagamu.

There was a lot to cheer in Lagos where MFM FC put up another splendid performance at their Agege Stadium home ground; beating Lobi Stars 4-0.

MFM FC had suffered a 4-0 humiliation in their midweek game away to FC Ifeanyi Ubah but the team turned their anger on the visiting Lobi Stars team; beating them silly at the newly christened Soccer Temple.

Stephen Odey bagged the first hat trick of the season having scored three of MFM FC’s goals on Sunday.

Finally form Kano, Pillars came from behind to snatch a 2-1 win over Shooting Stars.

Adewale Adigun gave Shooting Stars a surprise 1-0 half time lead, but Adamu Mohammed’s second half brace gave Pillars all three points from Sunday’s Match Day 3 contest.

Full results

Pillars 2-1 3SC

MFM 4-0 Lobi Stars

ABS 1-0 FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Rivers Utd 1-0 Tornadoes

Wikki 1-0 Akwa Utd

Rangers 1-0 El-Kanemi

Katsina Utd 1-0 Nasarawa

Enyimba 2-0 Gombe Utd

Plateau Utd 3-1 Sunshine

Remo Stars 1-0 Abia Warriors