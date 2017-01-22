Nigerian League (Half time scores): Shooting Stars take surprise lead in Kano

Shooting Stars
Shooting Stars

Shooting Stars of Ibadan are enjoying a 0-1 lead over Kano Pillars at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano in one of the Match Day 3 Nigeria Professional Football League games taking place across the country.

The Oluyole Warriors who suffered a huge defeat when they last played in Kano are half way from causing one of the biggest upsets of the season so far.

Pillars were awarded 3 points and 3 goals from their last home game which was abandoned by FC Ifeanyi Ubah. They would have to step up their game if they are to get any point at home this term.

In some of the other venues, Enyimba and Enugu Rangers are yet to make their home advantage count as their first half games against Gombe United and El Kanemi Warriors is still 0-0.

However in Lagos, Ilorin and Port Harcourt, the trio of MFM FC, ABS FC and Rivers. United are all one goal up against their opponents.

Half time scores

ABS FC 1-0 FC Ifeanyi Ubah
Rivers United 1-0 Niger Tornadoes
Enyimba FC 0-0 Gombe United
Kano Pillars 0-1 Shooting Stars
Enugu Rangers 0-0 El-Kanemi Warriors
Katsina United 0-0 Nasarawa United
Plateau United 1-0 Sunshine Stars
Wikki Tourists 0-0 Akwa United
MFM FC 1-0 Lobi Stars

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.