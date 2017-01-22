Nigerian League (Half time scores): Shooting Stars take surprise lead in Kano

Related News

Shooting Stars of Ibadan are enjoying a 0-1 lead over Kano Pillars at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano in one of the Match Day 3 Nigeria Professional Football League games taking place across the country.

The Oluyole Warriors who suffered a huge defeat when they last played in Kano are half way from causing one of the biggest upsets of the season so far.

Pillars were awarded 3 points and 3 goals from their last home game which was abandoned by FC Ifeanyi Ubah. They would have to step up their game if they are to get any point at home this term.

In some of the other venues, Enyimba and Enugu Rangers are yet to make their home advantage count as their first half games against Gombe United and El Kanemi Warriors is still 0-0.

However in Lagos, Ilorin and Port Harcourt, the trio of MFM FC, ABS FC and Rivers. United are all one goal up against their opponents.

Half time scores

ABS FC 1-0 FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Rivers United 1-0 Niger Tornadoes

Enyimba FC 0-0 Gombe United

Kano Pillars 0-1 Shooting Stars

Enugu Rangers 0-0 El-Kanemi Warriors

Katsina United 0-0 Nasarawa United

Plateau United 1-0 Sunshine Stars

Wikki Tourists 0-0 Akwa United

MFM FC 1-0 Lobi Stars