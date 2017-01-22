Nigeria League Match Day 3 Preview: Wikki, Rangers eye first win

Related News

Wikki Tourists and Enugu Rangers will be gunning for their maiden wins in the Nigeria Professional Football League this season as they play host to Akwa United and El-Kanemi Warriors respectively.

The two fixtures are among the Match Day 3 games of the NPFL which has got off to a blistering start with 49 goals already scored after two round of games.

Both Wikki and Rangers will represent Nigeria in CAF club competitions this season going by their performance from last season.

The two clubs have, however, not enjoyed a good start to the 2017 season as they are without a win after two games.

Rangers are actually the first NPFL champions who have failed to win any of their opening two games since Kano Pillars in 2014 and many are keen to see how the Flying Antelopes will fare against visiting El-Kanemi on Sunday

New signing, Fortune Omoniwari, will be the man to look up to once again after scoring in his first two games for the Coal City side.

El-Kanemi on their part lost their last away game to Rivers United but head into the game in confident mood after beating Wikki Tourists 2-1 on Thursday.

For Wikki Tourist, they are up against an Akwa United team also without any win this season.

The Bauchi-based team fired blanks in their first home game against Nasarawa United which ended in a barren before travelling to lose to El-Kanemi 2-1.

Coach Mohammed BabaGanaru will be keen to get it right as he faces his predecessor Abdul Maikaba who switched from Wikki to Akwa United.

Other games

In some other pairings, the Yakubu Gowon Stadium Port Harcourt will host the clash between high flying Rivers United and Niger Tornadoes.

The home side are unbeaten this season with a win and a draw from their opening two games, while Tornadoes are still searching for their first win of the campaign.

Also, former champions, Enyimba, have a chance to redeem themselves following their 3-1 defeat by Plateau United when they entertain Gombe United at their adopted home ground, the UJ Esuene Stadium Calabar.

Both teams have lost one and drew one from two games.

In Lagos, MFM FC have vowed to shake off the disappointment of losing scandalously to FC Ifeanyi Ubah in their first away game of the season as they host Lobi Stars at the Agege Stadium.

MFM FC midfielder, Onuwa Chukwuka, has charged his teammates to claim the maximum points in their NPFL match day three fixture.

Speaking with his club’s official website, Onuwa said they will make sure they get all three points on Sunday.

“Our focus now is on the Lobi Stars game and it is with the sole aim of claiming the three crucial points as stake.

“Don’t forget that we played Lobi during the Gold Cup Pre-Season Tournament in Ijebu-Ode and we also saw their game against Shooting Stars where they lost 0-2. Their approach on the field of play is not new to us,” he said.

Full Match Day 3 Fixtures

Kano Pillars FC vs. Shooting Stars FC

MFM FC vs. Lobi Stars FC

ABS FC vs. FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Rivers United FC vs. Niger Tornadoes FC

Wikki Tourists FC vs. Akwa United FC

Rangers International FC vs. El-Kanemi Warriors FC

Katsina United FC vs. Nasarawa United FC

Remo Stars FC vs. Abia Warriors FC

Enyimba International FC vs. Gombe United FC

Plateau United FC vs. Sunshine Stars FC