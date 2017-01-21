Nigeria Women Premier League: Rivers Angels emerge champions

Related News

Rivers Angels are the 2015/2016 Nigeria Women Premier League Champions following a hard-earned victory over Nasarawa Amazons on Saturday in Abuja.

The Rivers State team won 5-3 via penalty kicks after both teams had played a goalless draw in regulation period.

Both sides had met in the semifinal of the women’s Federation Cup in Enugu where Rivers Angels (The Ultimate Club) ran away with a 1-0 win.

Saturday’s win saw Rivers Angels complete a hat-trick of consecutive wins in the Women League.

Before the Saturday’s game, Rivers Angels skipper, Charity John, had said the team wants to return home with the title following the promise made by the Executive Governor of the State, Nyesom Wike, to host the team to another dinner.

The team, which also won the 2016 Federation Cup, have now completed a domestic double.

Rivers Angels FC is regarded as perhaps one of the strongest women football club in the land.

It regularly supplies players to all categories of the national teams, from the U17 to the senior team, Super Falcons.