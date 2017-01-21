EPL: Rooney sets new record, Lookman wins again

Related News

The history books for Manchester United were re-written on Saturday as Wayne Rooney officially became the club’s first player to officially score up to 250 goals.

The 250th goal scored by Rooney was indeed a very important one as he saved the Red Devils from defeat, forcing a 1-1 draw against Stoke City.

Rooney, who had signed for United in 2004, was brought in as a substitute as United trailed 0-1 away at Stoke.

With United missing a number of chances in the first half, the game looked set to end in disappointment for the Red Devils before Rooney’s late intervention which was a masterfully taken free-kick into the top corner of the net.

Bobby Charlton was initially the record goal scorer for United with 249 goals.

In other Saturday games, Ademola Lookman enjoyed his second win in as many games with Everton as Toffees registered a lone goal win over Crystal Palace.

Lookman, who has already played for England Youth Team but remains eligible to play for Nigeria at the senior level, came in as a 72nd substitute for Kevin Mirallas.

Elsewhere, Victor Anichebe played for the first time in 2017 for Sunderland and lasted for 24 minutes but he could not help his team as they lost 2-0 to West Brom.

On his part, Odion Ighalo was only given a cameo role as Watford secured a 2-2 draw away to AFC Bournemouth.

There are speculations that Ighalo could leave Watford for another club in the days ahead.

Saturday results

Liverpool 2 – 3 Swansea City

AFC Bournemouth 2 – 2 Watford

Crystal Palace 0 – 1 Everton

Middlesbrough 1 – 3 West Ham United

Stoke City 1 – 1 Manchester United

West Bromwich Albion 2 – 0 Sunderland